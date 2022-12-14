VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with rape is out of jail and will not be playing in Wednesday’s game.

On Tuesday in court, the judge reduced Mihai Carcoana’s bond to $50,000 cash or surety. The judge also ordered that 20-year-old student athlete to turn in his passport and have no contact with his alleged victim.

A state website says Carcoana got out of jail this morning. The Coyotes are scheduled to return to the basketball court this evening in Vermillion.

According to a Board of Regents policy, because of the allegations, the 6’11” forward cannot take part in practices or games.

The Coyotes host Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. for its final non-conference game at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.