SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S Department of Labor is urging caution for those cleaning up the damage left behind by last weeks storm.

The department says the hazards related to cleanup are falls, downed power lines and sharp debris. You should also be aware of heat illness and hazards from equipment used in cleanup operations. Only people with proper training, equipment, and experience should work on major cleanup activities.

Things you can do to keep yourself safe are: Evaluate the work area, wear proper clothes and safety equipment, and assume all power lines are live, use fall protection when working in heights over 6 feet, and follow safety precautions in traffic work areas.

OSHA’s Response and Recovery page has additional information to assist in planning cleanup work safely.