MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Students and alumni from Dakota State University were a part of the U.S. Cyber Team who won third place at the first-ever International Cybersecurity Challenge.

The competition, which was held in Athens, Greece this week, tested athletes in cyber categories including forensics, cryptography, reverse engineering, and attack and defense.

The U.S. Cyber Team was one of only seven international teams to compete in the challenge. The team was made up of 20 athletes from ages 18 to 26.

Of the 20 who were selected to compete, three were from DSU: alum Logan Stratton and Josh Klosterman, along with rising senior Austen King.

“We’re very proud to represent the United States,” Stratton said. “We’ve joked that DSU is slowly taking over the world.”

You can find the final scores and learn more about the completion, here.