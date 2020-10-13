US Census Bureau focusing on counts on reservations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Participating in the US Census not only helps update the government on the population but can also impact funding the state receives. The US Census Bureau is working to make sure everyone is counted.

Currently there is work being done to do outreach to those who live on reservations in South Dakota, with the help of a tribal team that works specifically with those communities.

“It does require a lot of collaboration with the tribal leaders and their tribal liaisons and our tribal team at census for those approaches that we do across Indian Country,” Tribal partnership specialist for the US Census Bureau Shadana Sultan said.

Sultan says census field workers are out in the community to encourage people to respond.