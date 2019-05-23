U.S. Army Corps of Engineers increases water flow at Gavin's Point Dam

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) -- Water is running fast here at Gavin's Point Dam as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers increases the amount of water being released at the dam.

"We are increasing the releases out of Gavin's Point Dam to 60,000 cubic feet per second. We had been running at 55,000 cubic feet per second for the last several weeks," John Remus said.

John Remus is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He says the recent rain and snow are the main reason for the increase.

"That is because of the rain that occurred Tuesday in northern Nebraska and in central and western South Dakota, all of which drains into the Oahe and Fort Randall pools which are already very high due to the plain snow pack we had in March and April," Remus said.

However, he says the effects will be minimal for people downstream from the dam.

"The flooding won't be any worse than it has been in the past. It will raise the river a little bit than what they had before the release," Remus said

Remus says he doesn't know when they will lower the water flow. He also says there's a possibility that the flow could increase if future precipitation they're expecting is higher than what they predicted.

Remus says the river will raise a foot or less downstream from Gavin's Point Dam.