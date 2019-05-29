Local News

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has update for Gavins Point Dam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a call today with leaders to give an update. Gavins Point Dam has been increasing releases. 

The last three months of runoff is a new record. According to the Army Corps of Engineers, this is about what they would normally see in a year.  The three-month record beats out 2011, 1997 and 1952. 

Officials expect it will go up to 75,000 cubic feet per second over the weekend, and they say it will last for the foreseeable future. Normally around this year, they expect 30,000 CFS to be released from Gavins Point Dam.
 

