Urban Indian Health hosts Back to School Bash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As students in Sioux Falls prepare to return to the classroom, South Dakota Urban Indian Health hosted a Back to School Bash on Wednesday.

“We host this every year as part of our community outreach,” SDUIH Communications Director Sam Chapman said.

“A snow cone machine, we have skeeball, some fun activities for kids to engage in,” SDUIH Registered Nurse Sue Reisch said.

With COVID-19 numbers on the rise, organizers made masks and other safety precautions a priority.

“Hand sanitizer all around and just encouraging social distancing while we’re out here,” Chapman said.

The Back to School Bash isn’t all fun and games. The event also includes free dental care for kids 21-and-younger.

“We have the Delta Dental Smile Bus out here to make sure kids are ready to go with their oral care,” Chapman said.

The list doesn’t end there.

“We’re able to check immunizations to see if your child is up to date and we have bike helmets that we’re giving out, backpacks with school supplies,” Reisch said.

They also stressed the importance of immunizations in a crowded classroom setting.

“When kids are getting back to school and in closer quarters it’s important that kids are up to date on immunizations for their health and safety,” Reisch said.

“There are lots of other horrible infectious diseases that we’ve almost eradicated thanks to vaccines so we want to make sure we get an opportunity to push that on kids before they go back into schools this fall,” Chapman said.

Especially during a pandemic.

“We’re being careful, we’re wearing our masks in classroom, we’re not going to school when we’re feeling sick,” Chapman said.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health also gave away two bikes as part of the event.