Upward Bound students are the first in their generation to go to college

Upward Bound is a federally funded education program to help underrepresented youth prepare for college. These students are the first in their generation to get this opportunity.

Upward Bound helps 9th through 12th graders throughout the school year. It also hosts this 6-week academy in the summer.

“Upward Bound has really helped me in skills I can input in school and even the community,”High school senior, Diego Serrano, said.

The program helps the teens get an idea of what kind of career they’d like to pursue, such as soldering or computer programming.

Students in upward bound are not only learning about computer skills, but they’re also learning how to apply to colleges as well.

“We’ll go on college visits, we’ll see cultural plays, we talk about goals, we do test prep, things like that. And then, we have after school programming doing tutoring and things like that, a little more focused,” Upward Bound Director, Samantha Contarino said.

Students are also learning about financial aid.

“It’s like a really big opportunity now I can get chances that my parents didn’t get. Now there’s people that know what they’re doing and they’re helping me and its just… it feels a lot better now I get their support and help,” high school junior, Lidiya Goitom, said.

“Try to join Upward Bound they go through two schools in Sioux Falls and two schools in Flandreu. You know, put your application in, see if you can get in too. This is the best thing that happened to me and it might be the best thing to happen to you,” Diego Serrano said.