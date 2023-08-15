PIEDMONT, S.D. (KELO) — During the Sturgis rally the group “Ups of Downs” helped the American Legion 311 to serve bikers food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

This Black Hills organization promotes inclusion, acceptance and awareness for individuals with Down Syndrome.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Having an opportunity to be a part of a rally event means a lot for those involved in “Ups of Downs.”

“We weren’t really sure how it would work. We were kind of leery to see how the kids would be accepted; how everyone would accept them. And it has just been beyond our expectations,” Organizer Kim Anderson said.

The Ups of Downs group jumped at this opportunity to have those kids work at the American Legion 311. They helped pick up the tables along with giving bikers water and coffee. The kids have really taken to it, once they got their foot in the door.

“When they first walked in the door, they were probably a little bit overwhelmed and seeing so many strange people. But it took them about 15 to 20 minutes and pretty quickly they were introducing themselves, helping them get what they needed for drinks,” Anderson said.

Several bikers said they were excited to meet the young helpers and enjoyed speaking with them while they were there.

“This whole week has been fun with my friends and my father. It’s kind of like we are having fun and working at the same time,” Rally Volunteer Tilly VanBerkum said.

Tilly, along with her friends were pouring water, cleaning off tables and delivering desserts.

“All of the guests that are coming, if they’re local, the people that are not local, they just love these kids. And they are interacting with them and are having a blast,” Ups of Downs Board Member Mona Drolc said.

Proving that everyone can get involved in rally week.