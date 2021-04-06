Upgrades made to the Brandon pool

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – Since last summer, excitement for the Brandon pool to reopen has been building, but that’s not all.

“We actually fast-tracked the design last spring, so that the contractor could get in here and do all of the work since it was going to be closed for COVID,” Engineer for the City Tami Jansma said.

Jansma says taking the time off helped them dive into construction on some much-needed improvements.

Courtesy: City of Brandon Facebook

“The baby pool, that was torn out and replaced with a zero-depth entry, and we also added in some splash pad features,” Jansma said.

They’ve also replaced their water slides with two bigger ones. And added new shade canopies, picnic tables and more deck space.

“Our park advisory board actually sent out a survey a couple of years ago out to Brandon residents asking them what we can improve on our parks and a lot of those comments came back with upgrades to the pool,” Jansma said.

“We are looking at a 1.6 million dollar project for the pool improvements,” Smith said.

Courtesy: City of Brandon Facebook

Financial Advisor Christina Smith says they’ve already got many comments on Facebook from the general public about excitement for them to reopen.

“We do have pool memberships for sale right now and there’s been some excitement for those. So I believe their is excitement in the new features,” Smith said.

They estimate the project will be completed just before summer and that it’s going to make a big splash.

“I’m mostly looking forward to seeing those area kids back, having fun at the pool and enjoying their summers again,” Jansma said.

The pool is set to open up to full capacity over Memorial Day weekend.