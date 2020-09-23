Upgrade your fashion by tailoring your own clothes

Is there a much-loved article of clothing hanging in your closet? Maybe a dress or pants shoved to the back of a dresser drawer because they need a few alterations before they’re ready to be seen in public again? Why not alter it? Sarah Larson is here to show us how it’s possible to rip it, sew it, cut it and fix anything you’d like to wear more often. She also has a preview of her Community Education class being offered next week in Sioux Falls.

The Alter It class is just one of dozens of courses being offered now through December. Whether you’re interested in sewing, learning to speak a new language or wood working, you’re bound to find a course that fits your interests. And with all that extra time we’re all spending at home, now is the perfect time to take up a new hobby. You can find details and the Fall Course Catalogue online at SF.K12.US/Our-district/ComEd.