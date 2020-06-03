Updates on reopening of city amenities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City of Sioux Falls buildings and amenities continue to reopen in a phased manner during the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes a number of changes planned for the month of June.

The Sanford Health 50-meter pool at the Midco Aquatic Center will open to the public on June 8, 2020, with limited occupancy. Swimmers will register for a 45-minute block of time for one lane beginning at the top of the hour. The remaining 15 minutes per hour will be set aside for cleaning.

Hours for the 50-meter pool will be 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Diving boards will be available daily from 1–5 p.m. and on weekends. Shared fitness equipment will not be available.

Once open, all amenities of the recreation pool and spray pad will be available except the alligator. Recreational swimmers will sign up for a 90-minute block of time. After each reservation, 30 minutes will be set aside for cleaning. Only 40 people will be allowed per time block and patrons are asked to observe a minimum of 6-foot physical distancing.

All patrons will be required to sign a waiver including parents signing on behalf of their minor children.

Family changing rooms will be available, but locker rooms will remain closed.

Meeting rooms, drinking fountains, concessions and suit dryers will not be available. Swimmers are encouraged to bring bottled water in a reusable water bottle.

Visit the Midco Aquatic Center website to make reservations.

The spray park in Mansor-Pioneer Park located at 1800 East Walnut Street will be active starting on June 15.

The Siouxland Libraries will begin welcoming customers back into four of its facilities for “grab and go” service. Customers will be able to browse the collection, pick up requests and check out materials.

June 8: Downtown Library—Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 15: Ronning Branch—Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 15: Caille Branch—Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

June 16: Brandon Branch—Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 noon

The children’s play areas along with meeting and study rooms will remain closed. Seating areas, computers, and on-premise programs are also not available for the time being.

“Grab and go” service hours will be available at other branches in future weeks. Curbside pickup of requests also continues at all locations.

Three community centers are open as of Wednesday with limited occupancy. Morningside, Oyate, and MariCar Centers will host summer activities. Patrons will be required to sign a waiver including parents signing on behalf of their minor children.

Structured programming also started at 25 citywide playground sites: Bakker, Campus, Emerson, Frank Olson, Galway, Glenview, Granite Valley, Lacey, Lewis, Linwood, MariCar, Marion, McKennan, Meldrum, Memorial, Pioneer, Platinum Valley, Prairie Hills West, Prairie Trail, Prairie Meadows, Southern Vistas, Terrace, Thelin, Town One, and Willow Ridge. All patrons will be required to sign a waiver including parents signing on behalf of their minor children.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation and Siouxland Libraries will team up to offer a summer program entitled “Imagine Your Story.” It includes in-person and virtual programming allowing individuals and families to explore new interests while also enjoying many of the things that make South Dakota summers special.