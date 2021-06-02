Updated guidelines at GSS Prairie Creek

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pandemic guidelines are updated at Good Samaritan Society Prairie Creek.

Joyce Tlustos and Mary George are excited to be spending time side by side once again.

The two live in twin homes at Good Sam Prairie Creek, and often spend time here at the garden together. But when the pandemic hit it left them spending less time with others, something they sought out when moving here.

“It was difficult, but one reason that we moved here was that nearby we have people to play with and they had some activities,” Joyce Tlustos said.

But now, Alecia O’Neill says updated guidelines for fully vaccinated residents are allowing life at Prairie Creek to get back to normal.

“All of our residents that are fully vaccinated, all of our staff that are fully vaccinated and visitors that no longer need to wear masks, if they choose not to. They can gather in small groups and not be social distance again, if they choose not to,” Alecia O’Neill said.

In addition to accessing the garden now, residents are also able to access anything that’s available inside including playing cards with friends and eating in the dining hall.

“To not have to wear the masks and be able to be a little closer at coffee time, I think it just brings things to life, and what we’re all about and our community here,” O’Neill said.

Even after a tough year, looking to the bright side is what this friendship duo does best.

“When you get to have some years on you, you are lots of times, very happy to be just around,” Tlustos said.

“The virus did take a chunk out of our life, but then maybe it’s a wakening call to maybe think about things and enjoy things a little bit more than we were, you know, taking things for granted and whatnot,” George said.

O’Neill says tours with potential residents have also been picking up as pandemic guidelines continue to ease. For information on living at Prairie Creek, click here.