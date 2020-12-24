Update to Dec. 9 homicide: 17-year-old boy arrested Wednesday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A second 17-year-old boy will be charged with murder following a shooting earlier this month that left a 16-year-old boy dead.

Police say 17-year-old Sembel Sale and 16-year-old Ephraim Shulue were involved in a deadly marijuana deal outside a North Cleveland Avenue apartment building. Court papers say Sale wasn’t the one who shot Shulue but he is still charged with murder.

“He was working in consort with Ephraim Shulue in committing a robbery which led to Ephraim Shulue’s death. So, when an individual is partaking in a violent felony as this, and someone dies as a result of that, then you can be charged with first-degree murder for that, for that person’s death whether they’re you’re an accomplice or not, you can still be charged with that death as a first-degree murder,” Sioux Falls Police Lt. Terrance Matia said.

Police arrested Sale this morning, after law enforcement carried out a warrant at a home on east sixth street.

“Today was a great day for planning that, obviously the weather didn’t cooperate, but Whittier Middle School and that whole area, there’s no kids outside playing or going to school at this time. The community’s safety was paramount for us to execute the warrant today,” Matia said.

As the investigation continues, police are still looking for 17-year-old Devon Montileaux, who is wanted for second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Police say at least three guns were involved the night of the shooting.

“As this progresses and more and more folks who are responsible or there are charged, our hope is is we gain more cooperation within the community with coming forward with information they may have,” Matia said.

If you have any information call police or Crime Stoppers.