UPDATE: Three non-life threatening injuries in semi vs. Illinois National Guard truck crash

UPDATED 1:24 p.m.

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending against the driver of the LMTV-Military Cargo vehicle, part of the Illinois National Guard, in a crash with a semi truck from POET Wednesday morning on Highway 37 north of Mitchell.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Krystal Vazquez, 27, of Cicero, Illinois, is facing possible charges. Vazquez was driving eastbound on National Guard Road and stopped at the stop sign before crossing the southbound lanes and the center median approach of Highway 37. The crash happened when the semi, which had the right of way, hit the vehicle crossing the northbound lanes of Highway 37.

Two other people are facing serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Both vehicles went into the east ditch. The military vehicle and tanker trailer rolled onto the top, while the semi truck stayed upright. The tanker trailer was not breached and towing of the vehicles is underway.

12:06 p.m.

Two soldiers from the Illinois National Guard and a semi-truck driver were taken to the hospital after a crash north of Mitchell Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday near National Guard Road and closed Highway 37 for a period. Authorities say the three people are facing non-life injuries from the crash.

The semi truck is from POET Scotland. The semi truck was carrying liquid carbon dioxide and authorities say there wasn’t believed to be a breach.

In a statement, POET said officials will follow up on the crash and said the carbon dioxide was heading to the turkey plant near Huron.

“Liquefied CO2 can be used in the manufacturing of carbonated beverages, food processing applications, municipal water treatment, industrial and agricultural businesses and fire suppression systems,” a statement sent to KELOLAND News said. “POET maintains a strict focus on the safe loading and transport of all its products.”

Illinois National Guard officials say the military members are from a unit out of North Riverside near Chicago. Officials say the unit was returning from Golden Coyote training in western South Dakota.

10:07 a.m.

Two members of Illinois Army National Guard and a truck driver are injured after a morning crash between a semi-truck and National Guard truck on Highway 37 north of Mitchell.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning near National Guard Road. Highway 37 has been closed within a mile of the crash.

The semi truck was carrying liquid carbon dioxide and authorities say there isn’t a breach at this time.

The extent of the injuries are unknown. Illinois Army National Guard officials say the two soldiers were hospitalized, but wouldn’t give conditions citing privacy concerns.

Illinois National Guard officials say the members are from a unit out of North Riverside near Chicago. Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, director of public affairs for the Illinois National, said the unit was returning from Golden Coyote training in western South Dakota.

South Dakota Highway Patrol said the semi-truck is from POET Scotland.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage. KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald had an update from authorities.

