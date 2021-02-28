Update: Teen victim in head-on crash ready for rehab, met a witness who helped

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Tonight we have an update for you on Jennah Simphaly, the 18-year-old from Sioux Falls who was in a serious head-on crash two weeks ago that sent her to the hospital.

Saturday night, she met Autumn Klaudt, who witnessed the crash on West 57th Street and helped Jennah and her friend, Isaac Corado, out of their car.

Jennah’s mother tells us Jennah is now fully awake and remembers everything except for the actual crash. Jennah will be moving to a rehabilitation center Monday. Her mother says it will be about eight to twelve weeks before she can put weight on her legs to walk again.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for Isaac Corado and Jennah Simphaly to help their families with medical expenses. Corado, who has been released from the hospital, also has a Wells Fargo bank account set up called the Isaac Carado Benefit Fund that people can donate to. He suffered multiple broken bones from the crash.