Update: Teen victim in head-on crash now awake and responding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Friday we received some good news from the mom of Jenna Simphaly — one the teenagers that we told you about yesterday who was sent to the hospital after a serious head on crash last week on 57th street in Sioux Falls.

Her mom, Cara Jackson, has told us she is now fully awake and has been taken off of her breathing tube. Although she is still working up the strength to talk, she has been nodding in response to questions and squeezing her hand on command.

Simphaly and her best friend, Isaac Corado, were traveling east bound on 57th street in Sioux Falls at 7:30 p.m. on February 11th when a Ford Explorer crossed the center line and hit them head on. Simphaly, Corado and the 25-year-old driver of the Explorer were all sent to the hospital.

Corado has been released from the hospital, but suffers from multiple broken bones. GoFundMe pages have been set up for both Simphaly and Corado to help with medical expenses. A Wells Fargo bank account is also set up for Corado that people can donate to. It’s called the Isaac Corado Benefit Fund.