SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has an update on a homicide investigation in southwestern Sioux Falls.

Police responded to an odor call at an apartment on Rolling Green Avenue Monday afternoon. They found the body of 63-year-old Teresa Cate. Authorities say preliminary autopsy reports show she died of a gunshot wound.

After further investigation, her son, 36-year-old Anthony Pritchard, was charged first-degree murder. Police say the two lived together in the apartment.