RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say 28-year-old Aquila Mae Herman has been located safely.
Herman was reported missing to the police on Sunday, April 3 after last being seen on Tuesday, March 15.
Aquila Mae Herman | Courtesy Rapid City Police