SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly crash on the west side of Sioux Falls.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning near 57th and Baneberry.

Investigators say the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. The driver died at the scene.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash. Authorities say that a seatbelt does not appear to have been used.

Authorities closed a stretch from Marion to Holbrook to process the scene.