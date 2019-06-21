UPDATE: Police ID body found near Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Police have released the identity of a woman whose body was found near Falls Park earlier this week.

Minnehaha County Coroner Dr. Kenneth Snell positively identified the human remains as 27-year-old Leah Anne Brosky.

Snell used dental records to identify Brosky.

Brosky had been reported to the Sioux Falls Police Department as a missing person on May 13.

PUBLISHED 10:53 a.m.

The cause of death of an adult female found on a river bank in Sioux Falls is undetermined. Sioux Falls Police say foul play is not suspected and there was no evidence of trauma.

Authorities also believe they know who the person is, but they aren’t releasing a name just yet. They want DNA evidence to come back to make sure.

Earlier, KELOLAND News reported with the condition of the body, authorities planned to use DNA to try to get a better idea of who she may be. They may need to use dental records to confirm her identity.

The remains were found on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a call from two people who found human remains while fishing on the east bank of the Big Sioux River, near Smithfield.

Police say the remains were found 20 yards from the river bank, in a wooded area. They say it was in a very advanced state of decomposition.

Based on the debris from the flooding in the area, the police department estimates the remains have been there for at least three weeks. The remains could have been under water at some point.