Update: One injured, suspect arrested in Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in northwest Sioux Falls that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded to a fight disturbance that led to gunfire in the area of west Madison Street and north Garfield just after 12 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, they witnessed multiple subjects shooting at a crowd of people across the street. The suspects fled from the scene on foot, according to police.

A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested 18-year-old Awad Ali of Sioux Falls. He’s facing several charges including aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and fleeing from police.

Authorities are still looking for other people who were involved. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

Officials say there will be more information released on Monday morning at the press briefing.