UPDATE: One injured in rollover crash near Baltic Tuesday night

UPDATED 9:14 a.m.

BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) — One person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash caused a rollover on Interstate 29 near the Baltic exit on Tuesday night.

Authorities say a 2005 Buick LaCrosse was heading north on I-29 when it slowed down and was rear-ended by a semi truck pulling a trailer. The Buick slid into the guardrail on the east ditch and then crossed back into the road where it a 2016 Jeep Renegade that was passing the semi. The Buick went into the median and rolled onto its roof

Fanding Ceesay, 26, of Brookings, was the driver of the Buick. Ceesay was wearing a seatbelt and sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are possible against Ceesay and Dylan Nelson, 25, of Hanley Falls, Minnesota, who was driving the semi.

There were no other injuries and highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.



