UPDATE: One dead in truck vs. bike crash

UPDATED 10:46 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a crash between a pickup and a bicyclist in Sioux Falls has turned deadly.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 60th Street North and Interstate 29. Police say the pickup had a green light and was heading through the intersection when 84-year-old Kenneth Gunderson rode in front of it and got hit.

Paramedics took Gunderson to the hospital with life threatening injuries and he died Wednesday morning.

Police say no charges are pending against the driver of the pickup.

They are using this to remind you that if you’re riding a bike, you have to follow the same road laws as full sized vehicles do.

Police also want you to remember to watch out for bikes if you’re driving.



5:49 a.m.

One person has life-threatening injuries from a bicycle crash in northern Sioux Falls.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night on 60th Street North — near the Flying J Truck stop and Interstate 29.

Police say a black Ford F-150 was heading west and hit the bicyclist as the person was crossing 60th Street North.