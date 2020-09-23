UPDATE: One dead after rollover crash Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just after eight Tuesday night, emergency crews were called to the area of Madison Street and Veterans Parkway for a rollover crash.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux Falls Police Department and South Dakota Highway Patrol, two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. First responders preformed life saving measures to on the driver.

The driver was then taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.