UPDATE: One arrested, one at large in Sioux Falls homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are searching for one of the murder suspects wanted in a homicide that happened on October 8. Ryan Aadland is wanted for his role in a deadly shooting last week on the southwest side of the city.

At Sioux Falls police briefing on Wednesday, Lt. Terrance Matia had an update on the shooting that occurred near 56th Street and Baneberry Drive around 3:30 a.m. When officers were in the area for the shots fired call, there was a report of a one-vehicle crash at 57th and Marion.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, 36-year-old Clay Douglas Stubbs, outside of his vehicle alive with gunshot wounds. According to court papers, Stubbs was shot twice when he met up with Aadland and Lowell Loberg for a drug deal.

“During that meeting that took place just west of that location, some sort of disagreement occurred of past debts that were owed for other drugs in the past. As a result of that, shots were fired and the victim was injured,” Lt. Matia said.

According to court papers, inside the victim’s BMW police found a half pound of marijuana, along with dozens of pills and a white crystal substance.

Police say another suspect, Loberg is also charged with murder. He was out on parole at the time of the crime. Police say he is back in the state penitentiary.

The Sioux Falls Fugitive Task Force is looking for Aadland, officials say.