Update on teenager’s recovery following head-on crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four months after suffering major injuries in a serious crash, 18-year-old Isaac Corado is on the road to recovery.

Corado was one of two teenagers involved in a February 11 crash in southwest Sioux Falls.

He suffered a broken ankle, arm, back, clavicle, sternum, and partially collapsed lung. Corado spent six days in the hospital.

“I remember getting loaded up in an ambulance and getting my clothes cut off. From there, I was in a hospital getting my arm kind of pushed into place and from there my Thursday and Friday kind of blended together and then the rest of it was kind of surgeries and recovery,” Corado said.

We check in on Corado’s recovery, fourth months to the day after the crash, tonight on KELOLAND News.