HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement has left an area along the James River northeast of Huron.

A neighbor who lives nearby tells KELOLAND News the team of searchers is gone, and the road leading up to the area appears to be back open. At this time Wednesday, crews were using boats and had set up a temporary structure along the banks of the river, east of Huron.

The search came just two weeks after the 10-year anniversary of the disappearance of Rachel Cyriacks of Woonsocket. The land in Beadle County is an area crews had looked for her in the past.

At this point, law enforcement hasn’t shared any details on what, if anything, was found in the latest search. We will be sure to let you know as soon as we have an update from authorities.