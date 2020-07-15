Update on Rapid City Emergency Care Shelter at new location

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Emergency Care Shelter offers a place to stay for people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have tested positive. The shelter moved from the Rushmore Plaza Civic center to a new location.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says the care shelter for coronavirus patients moved locations because too much space at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center was not being used. There were 100 beds and only about 10 percent of them were being used.

“Things are going well there. The daily census has been two to five people so we’re handling that as it comes up,” Mayor Allender said.

Dustin Willett with the Pennington County Emergency Management says that the highest number of people using the emergency care shelter was 14. This new space can hold up to 30.

“Moving forward, there’s that need. Right now, we’ve got the shelter running and where we go from there will be dictated by circumstance and cost and truly what that need is in the community and how the virus continues to move through that particular population,” Willett said.

The new space, at 725 Lacrosse Street, was once an Alcohol and Drug Program for Rapid City and Pennington County.

“So we did some rehabilitation to that building and moved staff and the shelter participants at that time into that facility. They’ve been working there for a week or so now and doing well,” Willett said.

Willett says the number of shelter participants fluctuates frequently since it opened May 22nd in Rushmore Hall of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

The care shelter staff and participants moved to the new facility last week.