SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol will hold its first public hearing Thursday.

It will be broadcast live on television. The investigation has led to hundreds of arrests all across the country.

KELOLAND News has an update on the cases against three suspects in South Dakota and northwest Iowa.

Authorities arrested and charged Kenneth Rader, James Haffner, and Billy Knutson in January of this year for their roles in the attack on the Capitol.

Billy Knutson, who lives in Mitchell, is accused of entering the Capitol through a window and recording video of the riot that he later used in music videos on his YouTube channel.

He initially faced four charges but made a deal with prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building and the other three charges were dropped.

He’ll be back in court in August and faces up to a year behind bars.

Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, was charged with parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

Investigators say he drove from Iowa to Washington to attend the “Stop the Steal” and climbed up scaffolding to enter the Capitol.

He pleaded guilty to one charge this week and faces up to six months behind bars when he’s sentenced in September.

James Haffner, who lives near Sturgis, is accused of breaking past police barricades, spraying officers with substance from an aerosol can, and walking around the Capitol building after pushing through police.

His case is still making its way through the courts. His next hearing is in September.

You can watch the hearings tonight on KELO-TV starting at 7 p.m. central time and 6 p.m. mountain time. You can also watch the hearing online here.