We have an update on Jean Rounds’ cancer treatment.

Mike and Jean Rounds said in a statement, “After multiple rounds of chemo treatment, we’re pleased to report that not only has Jean’s tumor shrunk in half, a Computerized Tomography (CT) scan showed no signs of the tumor spreading or metastasizing. The chemo is working as intended and Jean continues to handle the treatment well. We will continue with the current treatment at this time, which includes three intense days of chemotherapy followed by 18 days of recovery.

“Today’s news is a testament to the power of prayer. Throughout this process, we have been overwhelmed by the support and prayers of so many. We could not have made it through the past several months without our family and South Dakota community behind us. For that, we are eternally grateful. Please keep the prayers coming!”

In June, Mike and Jean announced that Jean was diagnosed with a high-grade, aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve. She is receiving treatment at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.