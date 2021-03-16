Update on how the snow cleanup is going in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 200 snowplows and sanders, that’s how many vehicles are out clearing the streets in Sioux Falls.

With such heavy, wet snow it’s a challenging job, but you can help speed up the process.

Michael Gregg just missed his chance to get his car out ahead of the snowplow.

“I forgot to check online, which there is a site that my girlfriend sent me last night for us to check when they were going to be plowing and I just forgot to do that, so I ended up having to shovel my car out, her and my car out this morning, so nice fun, right after the plow got here,” Gregg said.

Even though it’s a lot of work Gregg says he’s lucky because he didn’t get a ticket. Sioux Falls street operations manager Dustin Hansen says moving your car is one of the best ways you can help speed up snow removal.

“Just a reminder to get your car off the street any time we issue a snow alert because that causes two concerns. We can’t plow the street effectively, it narrows the street down and a lot of times we have to go back and re-plow that area where the cars were parked,” Hansen said.

The other thing slowing down plow operators is out of your control, it’s just the snow itself.

“This was extremely wet and heavy snow. A little over six inches which makes it very hard on our equipment, with our snow gates especially,” Hansen said.

The city is using snow gates, but Hansen says you might see more snow than normal at the end of your driveway.

“They’re not quite as effective. Snow gates, six inches or less, but when you get this wet, heavy snow, it just doesn’t work as well,” Hansen said.

If your car does get buried by the plow, you’ll want to get it out before the snow freezes solid, making it even harder to dig out. Michael Gregg says his experience is a lesson learned.

“Pay attention when the plows are coming, it’ll make life easier,” Gregg said.

Gregg and his girlfriend didn’t leave a mess in the street either. After they got the cars out, they cleaned up the snow that should have been moved by the plow.