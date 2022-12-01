SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning new details about a crash involving a garbage truck along an icy street in Sioux Falls.

The incident started when the garbage truck slid down a hill and hit a pole. The power line then hit a house and started a small fire on the roof.

As crews were responding to the incident, a pickup with Fire Rescue also slid down the hill, hitting a parked car.

“The parked car, once it was hit it started sliding down the hill and ended up hitting the first fire truck, the large truck, and then bounced and hit the second fire truck,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

No one was injured in any of those collisions. The crashes caused over $35,000 in damage across the vehicles.