SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on an animal abuse case in Brookings, involving 35 malnourished cats and dogs.

According to court documents, Brandon Schulte pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony.

He has to pay a nearly $400 fine and will be on probation for the next year.

Debra and Jordan Schulte both pleaded guilty to one count of animal abuse. They will be on probation for three years.

When authorities rescued the animals in September, they said the Schulte’s home was caked in feces and had holes in the floor.