SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating after a man was fatally shot by a Sioux Falls police officer Thursday night.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum says officers were called to the 1900 block of West 6th Street around 10:45 p.m. to check on a person.

When officers arrived on scene, they were approached by the individual who was armed with a knife. Chief Thum says verbal and physical de-escalation tactics were used, such as tasers and a “less-lethal launcher.” However, they were ineffective, police say.

“As the event was developing, one officer did engage the suspect with his firearm and did strike the individual,” Chief Thum said at police briefing Friday morning.

The suspect was transported to the hospital by ambulance where they were later pronounced dead.

During the altercation, two police officers were hurt with minor injuries, Thum said.

“Loss of life is loss of life, no matter the circumstances. And it’s obviously tragic when we deal with these situations,” Thum said.

The Sioux Falls Police Department has limited details available, as the South Dakota DCI has taken over the investigation.

6 a.m.

A heavy police presence could be seen in a western Sioux Falls neighborhood Thursday night.

Officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department were on scene of an incident outside of Mallard Cove Apartments on West 6th Street around 11:30 p.m.

Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video from the scene. An ambulance could be seen leaving the area. Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum was also on scene.