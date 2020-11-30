Update in search for Pamela Dunn: Remains found at abandoned Deuel County farm not human

CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Deuel County say the remains found at an abandoned farm site earlier in the month are not human.

On November 3, 2020, authorities dug out an old well on an abandoned farm northeast of Clear Lake, South Dakota. Officials obtained a search warrant to go to the farm because of new information in the Pamela Dunn case.

Dunn went missing from her Watertown apartment in December of 2001. Her ex-boyfriend was eventually sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and stalking her, but authorities have continued to search for her remains.

Some of the bones were sent to the South Dakota Forensic Lab for examination. They were later determined to not be human remains by the Forensic Anthropological Consultants, LLC in Manhattan, Kansas.

If anyone has information in Dunn’s disappearance, they are asked to call the Watertown Police Department at 605-882-6210.