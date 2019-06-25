UPDATE: Girls found safe

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Missing Teen Girls

UPDATED 11:10 a.m. 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) —  According to police all three girls have been found safe. 

8:56 a.m. 

The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking the public’s help to find three missing teenage girls. 

According to police, the girls were last seen going for a walk near 57th Street and Cliff Avenue Monday night. Nevaeh Huwer, 13, Keyona Cheater, 14, and Zayshaw Spirittrack, 14, are the three girls missing. 
Huwer was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, Cheater had a black tank top with a palm tree design and black shorts and Spirittrack had a coral crop top shirt with denim shorts.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. You can call at 605-367-7000.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps