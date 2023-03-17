SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –As of 6:00 p.m. Friday, the northbound and southbound lanes of I29 are closed from Sioux Falls (Exit 84) to the North Dakota border. The eastbound and westbound lanes are closed on I90 from Sioux Falls to Chamberlain (Exit 395), according to the SDDOT.

Several accidents have been reported on both interstates due to the zero visibility caused by recent snow and high winds. Authorities are also advising no travel on secondary highways due to the reduced visibility and blizzard-like conditions. Tonight’s weather will bring low temperatures and extreme wind chills, making travel very dangerous.

In the Sioux Falls area, sections of South Minnesota Avenue are closed as of Friday at 6:30 p.m., according to the City of Sioux Falls.

Minnesota Ave. was closed from Benson Ave, to W. Algonquin Street after several crashes have been reported. The area has poor visibility due to ground blizzards.