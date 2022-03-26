SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Three families are without a home following a fire at their Sioux Falls apartment building Friday night.

Flames were coming from a third-story unit, located east of Roosevelt High School, when firefighters arrived just after 5 p.m.

Everybody was able to safely get out of the building.

Firefighters brought in extra help due to the high winds.

The Red Cross is working with the families displaced by the fire. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the building was not equipped with a sprinkler system.