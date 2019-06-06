UPDATE: Elk Point man found dead in Union County ditch

UPDATED 12:53 p.m.

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 96-year-old Elk Point man was found dead in a burned out ditch in rural Union County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Bernard Hall was dead while the fire was still burning in a ditch near County Road 1-B. Witnesses told authorities Hall had been burning the field and road ditch where his body was found.

An autopsy of the body is scheduled to identify the cause of death. They don’t believe it’s suspicious.

10:42 a.m.

Authorities are investigating after someone found a body in southeastern KELOLAND.

Two men found a man’s body north of Jefferson, which is just north of Sioux City. They found the body in a ditch along a road just off of Interstate 29.

Authorities say they think they know the man’s identity, but haven’t released any names.

They say they do not suspect foul play at this time.

