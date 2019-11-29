UPDATE: DTSF Parade of Lights is happening Friday evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people are looking forward to the Parade of Lights in Downtown Sioux Falls tonight, but will the weather throw a wrench in their plans? Not this year!

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. is recommending everyone dress warm for the festivities tonight. Because the holiday favorite will happen tonight regardless of the weather.

There’s something else exciting happening here at KELOLAND Studios tonight. The Holideck is getting lit up once again. The tower right outside of our station on Phillips Avenue is lit each year with hundreds of bulbs. It’s something we’ve been doing during Christmastime for decades.

We’ll light it once again tonight during KELOLAND News at 5 p.m.

The 28th annual parade kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The floats will travel down Phillips avenue between 13th Street and 5th Street. Phillips Avenue will close at 6:45 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the parade tonight, KELOLAND News will be livestreaming the event online.

For the first time, we will also be livestreaming the Festival of Lights Parade in Rapid City on Saturday, November 30, 2019, on KELOLAND.com. Look for that coverage from 6-8 p.m. MST.