DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a burglary near Dell Rapids.

Authorities have recovered the gun that Johnnie Hawkins, Junior is accused of stealing from a home.

Authorities believe he’d been in the house for several hours before someone came home.

When they did, Hawkins is accused of threatening them with the gun and trying to steal a car before running off.

Hawkins is behind bars, facing several charges. But investigators are still looking for other things he allegedly took from the home.