SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A power outage impacted neighbors and schools in the central and eastern parts of Sioux Falls Thursday morning.

The Sioux Falls School District said students would remain in classrooms until more information from Xcel Energy would be received about the expected repair timeline. At 10:12 a.m., the SFSD said power was back on at schools that lost power and the school day will continue as normal.

Xcel’s website said the outage impacted up to 8,500 customers and it lasted 28 minutes.

Steve Kolbeck with Xcel Energy told KELOLAND News debris on a power line and equipment failure caused the outage.