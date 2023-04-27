PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – UPDATE (Apr. 27, 2023, 15:41): Authorities said that a young child has been found safe in connection to the investigation of a death of a woman in Dakota Dunes.

South Dakota Office of the Attorney General Marty Jackley sent a release Thursday afternoon saying that authorities are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

“A young child was found safe by law enforcement,” Jackley said.

South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the case after the body of a woman was found Wednesday morning at the Wellington Apartments.

Officials said they believe there is no danger to the community.

———————–

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCUA) — (Apr. 27, 2023, 12:00): State authorities are taking the lead in an investigation after a body was found in Dakota Dunes Wednesday.

South Dakota Attorney General’s Office Communications Director Tony Mangan told KCAU 9 that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the case.

Mangan confirmed that there is one fatality and added that no arrests have been made.

Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m., the Union County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Wellington Apartments for a dead woman. The call came in after the woman’s body was found by an acquaintance. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges said they found the death suspicious.

Limoges and Mangan said they believe there is no danger to the community.