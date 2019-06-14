UPDATE: Bull loose on bike trail returned to Leif Ericson

UPDATED 8:48 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A small bull is back at Leif Ericson Day Camp after it went for a stroll on the Sioux Falls Bike Trail Friday morning.

Sioux Falls Animal Control told KELOLAND News a report of a bull loose near the bike trail came shortly after 6 a.m. Friday morning. A photo sent to KELOLAND News showed the bull walking on the trail in between Cliff Avenue and Minnesota Avneue near Tomar Park.

Authorities were able to corall the bull in the Spencer Dog Park, lassoed the bull and walked it back to Leaf Ericson around 8 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.



8:04 a.m.

There’s a bull on the loose on the Sioux Falls Bike Trail.

KELOLAND News has received a photo of a bull walking on the bike trail in between Cliff Avenue and Minnesota Avenue near Tomar Park Friday morning. Authorities are working to corral the bull.

KELOLAND's Max Hofer is heading to the scene.


