SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A friendly competition between the Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is getting a little tighter.

After yesterday’s donations, the total votes stand at 282 for Fire Rescue and 270 for the Police Department.

The community blood bank says the totals so far are higher than at this point last year.

Today there are bloodmobiles at the Hy-Vee 37th and Minnesota, and Hy-Vee at East 10th street.