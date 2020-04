SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- South Dakota State Representative Bob Glanzer of Huron has died. He was 75. Bob had been in critical condition with COVID-19 in Avera’s intensive-care unit in Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND News first learned of Glanzer's diagnosis on March 23. According to his son, Bob had not traveled abroad. Bob Glanzer represented Beadle and Kingburg Counties.