RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police have arrested Thomas Steele in connection to an armed robbery.

Four hours after tweeting that they were looking for Steele, Rapid City police tweeted that Steele had been placed under arrested.

UPDATE: Steele has been placed under arrest. https://t.co/ogmsFpwMfv — RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) February 21, 2021

Steele was wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Friday night at 302 E. North Street.