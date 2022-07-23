SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Four people were taken to the hospital following an early morning house fire in western Sioux Falls.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of West Pine Meadows Place.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says three people were located outside of the home and transported for treatment.

Firefighters removed another person who was inside the home. That person was also taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on their extent of injuries.

Fire Rescue says there were heavy fire conditions on the first floor of the home. Crews put out the fire within 25-minutes.

Fire Rescue says the home did not have a sprinkler system.

The cause is under investigation.