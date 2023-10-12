SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the next four weeks, there will be some changes to our KELOLAND Media Group weekend programming schedule. Due to Sunday NFL football, we are moving our children’s programming to Saturday mornings, where you would normally find Inside KELOLAND and SportZone Saturday.

You can find Inside KELOLAND airing in several additional time periods and it’s other usual spot after the late local news on Sunday night.

KELO: 10:30 p.m. Central/9:30 .p.m Mountain Sunday

KELOXtra: 11 a.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 10:30 p.m. Sunday

CW of Black Hills: 4:30 a.m. Saturday

You’ll want to make sure you watch this week for our Celebrating Indigenous Heritage special.

KELOLAND SportZone Saturday will back at 9:30 a.m. Central Saturday starting November 11.